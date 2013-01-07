Fridge Freezer Direct Offers Speedy Delivery on High Quality Products

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Since bursting on to the scene ten years ago, Fridge Freezer Direct has developed as a professional company with high quality products, excellent prices and outstanding delivery. Whilst many customers choose to order from Fridge Freezer Direct for its commercial refrigeration and catering equipment, all its customers praise the speedy delivery in which their purchases arrive.



Fridge Freezer Direct has become renowned in the industry for its high-end branded products and the sheer amount of choice that customers are offered. The company continues to keep its website bursting with stock and employs staff who have a comprehensive knowledge on all there is to know about the service offered.



Fridge Freezer Direct offers its customers free delivery on all orders over £50. Standard delivery would normally take three to five working days whilst next day delivery is available for those who require it.



Fridge Freezer Direct proves itself as a reputable company through its eKomi score. The feedback company provides customers with the chance to review Fridge Freezer Direct on their customer service, delivery and prices. Currently, they stand with 4.7/5 with many positive comments on delivery.



One happy customer comments:



“Excellent customer service, would definitely recommend”



Whilst another says:



“[Fridge Freezer Direct] are the best electrical goods suppliers I have dealt with for years. It is easy to order and the delivery service is excellent. The delivery men are very helpful and polite.”



Any customers considering purchase from Fridge Freezer Direct can visit the site at FridgeFreezerDirect.co.uk for more information.