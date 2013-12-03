'FridgeShop' Opens a Telephone and Email Fridge Problems Help Centre

Brownfield, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- ‘FridgeShop’ ( www.FridgeShop.net ) is celebrating the Anniversary of its 8th year online this week, by opening a telephone and email fridge problems help centre. This advisory service, open 9am to 5pm, five days a week, has been set up to help householders with a very common fault that occurs in nearly all larder fridges when they are around 5 to 8 years old.



A ‘FridgeShop’ spokesman described the symptoms of this particular fault as follows, (1) the fridge compartment is too warm, (2) the light inside the fridge still comes on when door is open, but (3) the fridge is completely silent. These symptoms suggest that the fridge thermostat has failed.



It has been estimated that over 70% of all larder fridges are dumped when this fault occurs. Our spokesmen made the point that this represents a huge waste of money and resources because a quick and simple DIY fridge repair would cost less than £25.



‘FridgeShop’ ( www.FridgeShop.net ) supply fridge thermostats for all available makes and models, and also provide along with the thermostat free fitting instructions and telephone/email back-up.



Conclusion:

The advisory service has already been set up and is available for use. Anyone with a fridge problem who wishes to make use of this service can contact ‘FridgeShop’ at www.FridgeShop.net



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