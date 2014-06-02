'Friendly Shipping' Saves Time and Money for International Deliveries

Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Juan Pablo Serrano has developed a new concept for domestic and international shipping. It’s called KOOIK, pronounced “quick” and uses social media to send packages all over the world. It’s “friendly shipping.”



With more than 100,000 flights taking off each day, there are ample opportunities for travelers to deliver packages, gifts and documents to their destinations. KOOIK makes use of a Smartphone app to connect travelers with people who need items shipped.



KOOIK offers big savings on shipping fees and, in many cases, delivers the items more quickly than traditional shipping services. In addition, KOOIK generally takes better care of packages.



Here’s how it works: A person looking to ship a package posts a note on the KOOIK network. After selecting the traveler who offers the best fit, the shipper has a KOOIK van pick up the package and deliver it to the appropriate airport. The traveler picks up the item at the airport and takes it to his or her destination.



Once the package arrives at the destination airport, it is dropped off at the KOOIK counter, where it can be picked up or delivered. From departure to arrival, the shipper is able to track the progress of the traveler’s flight.



“The item is sent quickly, securely and economically,” said Serrano, 28, a native of Ecuador who now lives in Quebec. “Plus, you feel confident that the package will be well taken care of since it’s a ‘friend’ who is making the delivery, not a large corporation.”



The success of this project depends on widespread knowledge and use of KOOIK, so Serrano has developed a business plan that relies heavily on marketing. He also needs an international patent, which would run about $125,000.



Serrano estimates his start-up capital at $345,000. In order to generate this funding, he has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which can be viewed at www.indiegogo.com/projects/kooik-makes-the-planet-smaller



Donations of any amount are welcome. For contributions of $20 or more, backers will receive discounted KOOIK gift cards, enabling them to ship packages anywhere in the world.



“Everyone benefits from this business model,” Serrano said. “People save money on shipping and travelers can earn some extra cash. Plus, you know who is delivering your package. We call it friendly shipping. It makes the planet smaller.”



For additional information, visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/kooik-makes-the-planet-smaller; the KOOIK website, www.kooik.ca; or the KOOIK Facebook page, www.facebook.com/kooikcanada



Serrano can be reached directly at Juan.serrano@kooik.ca



About KOOIK

KOOIK offers big savings on shipping fees and, in many cases, delivers the items more quickly than traditional shipping services.



Contact: Juan Pablo Serrano

Company: Kooik Enterprise, Inc.

City: Quebec

State: QC

Zip Code: G1S-4V9

Country: Canada

Phone: 418-930-8504

Email: juan.serrano@kooik.ca

Website: http://www.kooik.com