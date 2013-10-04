Friendly Wheel Transport Offers Affordable Singapore City Bus Tour

Jalan Tekad, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Travellers from all around the world come to Singapore for the purpose of exploring the culture, arts, and cuisines of this historic land. Friendly Wheel Transport provides flexible and customer friendly services to travel around and enjoy the city while in transit. People can take complete pleasure of views and scenes with the reliable and affordable Singapore city bus tour offered by Friendly Wheel Transport. With this tour, one will get an opportunity to see different landmarks and highlights of Singapore that make this destination unique and attractive. The assistance of friendly as well as interactive guides allows customers to know more about the harmoniously blended culture and life of Singapore.



The Singapore city bus tour covers locations like Marine Life Park, Universal Studios and Singapore Flyer at reasonable and affordable rates. Each destination is filled with magnificent and amazing features that amuse and attract visitors of all age groups. The website friendlywheeltransport.com provides various tour package charges for adults and children along with information on disposal, midnight charge, point to point and baby seat. People usually travel around the world to relax and let go of unwanted pressure and tensions; new places and events can empower and rejuvenate the positive elements of one’s mind. Tourists can discover all amazing things to see and do in Singapore with the support of the local guides and services of Friendly Wheel Transport.



The website says, “When it comes to seeing the glory of Singapore, you should look no further, Friendly Wheel Transport has, over the last years, set up an engaging and professional city tour service in Singapore.”



Apart from the Singapore city bus tour, Friendly Wheel Transport also provides customers with good quality services related to airport transfer. Different types and modes of transportation facilities are made available by this company in order to meet the unique and specific requirements and needs of diverse clients. The Singapore city tour by Friendly Wheel Transport guarantees to provide all travellers an opportunity to learn about the culture and people of this glorified city. In addition, comfortable and descriptive city travel helps in expanding the understanding of great diversity in this nation. Make each Singapore visit unforgettable with the elaborate and user-friendly service offerings of Friendly Wheel Transport.



To get more information about Singapore city bus tour, visit http://www.friendlywheeltransport.com/services/city-tour



About Friendly Wheel Transport

Friendly Wheel Transport has several years of experience in providing airport transfer and city bus tour to travellers from all over the world. This company also offers services of local tour guides who have complete knowledge about Singapore.



Media Contact

Friendly Wheel Transport

Address: 8 Jalan Tekad Singapore 678463

Tel: +65 9234 1269

Email: sethng23@hotmail.com

URL: http://www.friendlywheeltransport.com/services/city-tour