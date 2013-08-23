FriendlyDogCollars Offering a Solution for Preventing Dog Accidents

Bournemouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- FriendlyDogCollars is pleased to announce to the media and the public that it is offering special collars, leads and harness' for dogs. The products are brightly coloured with embroidered writing ideal for preventing dog accidents and incidents by allowing others to know a particular dog in advance. More information about FriendlyDogCollars and the products it is offering is available on the company’s website at www.friendlydogcollars.com



Although some dogs are friendly and harmless, people fear them by just looking at their sizes and their breeds, on the other hand some dogs can look friendly when they in fact are not. This is not a suitable method of identifying a dog. By wearing one of these simple items, all are able to identify a dog and be able to take the appropriate steps in dealing with any given situation.



With over 8,000,000 dog bites worldwide each year and countless dog on dog attacks, these can be easily avoided.



The fact that dogs cannot speak makes it necessary for owners to use a simple way of letting people know the unique personalities of their dogs. By doing this, it makes going out on walks and owning a dog a much easier experience.



The products also help people to easily identify dogs that are in need of help. Some of the items are suitable for informing people that a dog is blind, deaf or even in need of a new home. The company has already sold over 70,000 of these products with no advertising to date, with the most popular countries using the system being the UK, USA, Canada and Australia.



The traffic light coding system used by FriendlyDogCollars uses colours to indicate the nature of a dog. A red “CAUTION” item indicated that this dog should NOT BE APPROACHED. The clearly visible colour and lettering alerts children to avoid playing or provoking such dogs. An orange “NO DOGS” product shows that the dog is not good with other dogs. A green “FRIENDLY” product allows all to know that they can relax around the dog and have no need to worry.



The system also includes other colours which have special meanings. A yellow “NERVOUS” item indicates that the dog maybe unpredictable. A blue “TRAINING” item indicates that the dog is on training. A blue “WORKING” item is an indication that the dog is working or in service and should not be disturbed. A white “DEAF DOG” item is a sign that the dog is either deaf or has limited hearing. A white “BLIND DOG” item indicates the dog is blind or has limited sight. Dogs that are in need of a new home carry a yellow “ADOPT ME”.



With many countries now clamping down on dangerous dogs, this is a surefire way to prevent any possible accidents or incidents from happening and is a good way of protecting the dog owner as they are taking responsible steps to let everyone know their dogs nature. By using these products, dog owners may avoid huge costs from veterinaries and even court by avoiding the incident that put them there.



Not all big dogs are dangerous, and not all small dogs are friendly, yet many assume this is the way. It could not be any simpler to help dogs, dog owners and the public than to use these products on dogs in public.



About FriendlyDogCollars

FriendlyDogCollars is the designer and maker of the Colour Coded Dog Awareness System. The company provides customers with high quality products made from the best materials found.



Media Contact

Dexil Limited/FriendlyDogCollars,

Bournemouth , England.

+441202 431293

Email: enquiries@friendlydogcollars.co.uk

Website: www.friendlydogcollars.com