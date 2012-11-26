Friends Floor Covering Now Offering a New Special on Anderson Engineered Hardwoods

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The hardwood flooring company of Philadelphia is proud to announce their Anderson Engineered Hardwoods for only $3.79 a square foot. Friends Floor Covering now offers this flooring option, which is almost identical to solid wood flooring. For homeowners who are unfamiliar with engineered flooring, it is a great alternative that consists of multiple layers of stacked wood to create the similar product. With this special offer, homeowners cannot pass up having engineered hardwood floors installed in their home.



The hardwood floor company in Philadelphia gives homeowners a variety of options to choose from when it comes to selecting hardwood flooring for their home. With various woods from dark or light, to hard or soft it truly depends on the homeowner’s style and taste. When having to install hardwood floors in Philadelphia homes, it can add an increasing amount of value to the property as well as a modern classic touch to a space. With 6 different colors available, those looking to upgrade their flooring will be sure to find something at Friends Floor Covering.



With engineered hardwood flooring they tend to be more resistant to humidity, which can also be great for basement installations. The hardwood flooring company of Philadelphia makes it their goal to provide affordable flooring options for homeowners that will increase the value of their home and add beauty to the space. Being highly durable, it can last for years if properly taken care of.



About Friends Flooring Covering, Inc.

Friends Flooring Covering, Inc. of Warminster, PA is a service-based company that is the answer to every home or office flooring needs. They supply, install, and service: carpet, vinyl, laminate, wood, and ceramic tile. As a company, they will meet and exceed all their vendors, retailers, wholesalers and customer’s personal standards.



