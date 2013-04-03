Friends Floor Covering Now Offering Additional Savings on Material & Hardwood Floor Installation

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Re-flooring an entire home or office space can be a huge task for property owners to handle, which is why the professionals at Friends Floor Covering are now offering additional savings of 20% off material and installation of all Mohawk Oak Hardwood flooring. With this massive discount on both the product and labor of installing them, it can save owners an exceptional amount of money when it comes to remodeling a space. As one of the most well-known hardwood flooring companies in Warminster, property owners will be able to upgrade their flooring without breaking the bank.



When adding hardwood floors to a space, it adds such a classy element to the existing space. It can completely change the environment and feel of a room without having to change any of the existing furniture or décor. With these huge savings on Mohawk Oak hardwood flooring, one can choose from the many different types to choose from such as engineered hardwood, solid hardwood, and even prefinished hardwood flooring. With a minimum purchase of 300 square feet, the space can be renovated with 20% off at Friends Floor Covering.



One will not have to worry about paying extra for the installation once the hardwood flooring material is purchased; the discount is included for the labor as well. The professionals at Friends Floor Covering strive to make each renovation and floor upgrade as easy as possible. Educating those about the benefits and advantages of each type of hardwood will allow one to make a confident purchase. Mohawk is a well-known brand and one of the major retailers around the world. Oak is a very timeless look and classic material that will add warmth and character immediately to a property, so contact Friends Floor Covering today for 20% off material and installation.



About Friends Floor Covering, Inc.

Based in Warminster, PA Friends Floor Covering, Inc. is a full service flooring company that will be able to address every need home and commercial property owners are looking for. Their mission is to provide the highest quality flooring materials along with superb customer satisfaction during and after installation. Friends Floor Covering supplies, services and installs everything from carpets, laminate, hardwood, tile and vinyl. They strive to exceed every expectation and offer night and weekend services.



To know more log on to http://www.friendsfloorcovering.com.