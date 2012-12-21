Friends Floor Covering Now Offers Carpet Installation for $1.99 a Square Foot

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Friends Floor Covering is proud to announce that they are now offering $1.99 a square foot carpet installation, which includes the basic installation, carpet and a ½ Mohawk padding underneath as well. With this low price including everything listed is a great steal for homeowners who are looking for carpet installation in Philadelphia. Not only can homeowners take advantage of this special promotion from Friends Floor Covering, but also offices that need to renovate their flooring because it is dirty, damaged, or simply needs an updated look.



By bringing a comfortable, beautiful look to one’s home or office at a low price of $1.99, makes it a great option for high quality flooring. Carpeting gives home and commercial property owners numerous options to choose from, all the way from color, texture, thickness, etc. With the added bonus of half inch Mohawk padding, it allows for a more comfortable floor that adds not only a better feel and cushion, but also increased performance. For those looking for carpets in Warminster, Pennsylvania, will be rest assured that their carpets are of high quality from the padding to the surface.



Friends Floor Covering offers anything from Nylon, Wool, Polyester, Olefin, and more. This makes it an easy choice especially for some who may be allergic to certain fabric materials. When one needs carpet installation in Philadelphia homes, they can be rest assured that every flooring option form Friends Floor Covering is of the highest quality and top notch name brands. Their mission is to provide anyone with flooring options whether it is the discounted carpet installation or laminate flooring in Philadelphia for residents. Those who have been putting off upgrading their flooring have the opportunity to do so on a tight budget, which will allow those to increase the value of a property and add a warm comfortable feel to a space.



About the Company:



Based in Warminster, PA, Friends Floor Covering, Inc. is a full service flooring company that will be able to address every need home and commercial property owners are looking for. Their mission is to provide the highest quality flooring materials along with superb customer satisfaction during and after installation. Friends Floor Covering supplies, services and installs everything from carpets, laminate, hardwood, tile and vinyl. They strive to exceed every expectation and offer night and weekend services.



To know more log on to http://www.friendsfloorcovering.com.