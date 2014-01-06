Friends Introduced Us Media Launches New Website and Facebook App

Toronto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Friends Introduced Us Media Inc. provides a better way for dating by empowering people with the ability to introduce their single friends for the prospect of meeting another single for dating and to purse a relationship. The website and Facebook App enable people to provide help and support to their single friends that are seeking a new relationship. This approach is different from the common experience most other dating websites offer because people are describing their single friends and offering insights as to what makes them special. In contrast most other dating services have adopted a common approach where people introduce and describe themselves which for some people can be awkward and difficult. Friends Introduced Us Media empowers people to make connections between their single friends and to support them in their efforts to find love and happiness.



The theme of their online community is fun and friendly with its own unique brand personality. The website provides the ability for friends to get introduced, browse singles and connect easily. The technology and user friendly features of the website and Facebook App make them easy for people to use and enjoy. There are no complicated formulas or multiple page profiles for singles to fill out but rather it’s the voice of friends that ignites exclusive community membership and the dating adventure. The concept follows along the lines of paying it forward.



After a friend is introduced to the online community they can set up their profile and post a picture. The introducer’s description will share insights into the special qualities and characteristics that their friend has to offer a partner. Friends can then search and find someone who catches their attention and start a conversation. People can introduce their single friends and singles that want to join the community can request that their friends introduce them.



The online community is exclusive because every single must be introduced by a friend with no exceptions. Their approach to dating and relationships is interesting because people see qualities in their friends that they may not see themselves. People introducing their friends may bring a higher degree of authenticity to profiles and introductions because the descriptions are shared from the introducer’s perspective. This approach also saves the friend from creating their own profile description which can sometimes be difficult for people because not everyone is comfortable describing themselves. Friends Introduced Us Media believes that singles should never have to write their own dating profile because it’s like modern day torture.



The online community and its membership have been growing at a rapid pace since the launch of the new website and Facebook App confirming that there are many people worldwide that want to provide help and support to their friends to find the perfect partner. The company welcomes people to use their website and Facebook App to request an introduction from their friends and to introduce their single friends.



If you are tempted to learn more about Friends Introduced Us Media Inc. and the services the company offers visit http://www.friendsintroducedus.com



About Friends Introduced Us Media Inc.

Friends Introduced Us Media Inc. (http://www.friendsintroducedus.com) is headquartered in Toronto Ontario Canada and offers an online dating website where people can introduce their single friends to other singles by describing why their friend is special and would make a great life partner for someone.



Website: http://www.friendsintroducedus.com



Media Contact:

Paul Blais

Friends Introduced Us Media Inc.

1 Yonge Street, Suite 1801

Toronto, ON M5E 1W7