Friends of Ferdinand, Inc. Receives ASPCA Grant, Will Travel to Chicago for Workshop

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) recently awarded a grant to Friends of Ferdinand, Inc. (FFI). The grant will be used to allow FFI to send a volunteer to the ASPCA Equine Fund Workshop in Chicago, IL on June 21, 2014. The seminar is designed to help equine professionals gain valuable tools for non-profit success, particularly in the areas of fundraising, achieving accreditation, and board building.



“We are very excited to have this opportunity to boost our fundraising program and network with other equine professionals,” FFI’s Marketing Director and Racetrack Coordinator Chelsey Burris said. “Since FFI is still a relatively small organization, the information provided at this seminar will greatly help us with future expansion. I’m looking forward to attending and learning with others who work to save horses across the Midwest.”



An Indiana-based non-profit, FFI strives to provide ex-racehorses with the retraining they need to find steady homes beyond the racetrack. Horses that have gone through the FFI retraining program have found second careers as eventers, hunter/jumpers, dressage mounts, trail horses, and more. The organization is currently in the process of applying for accreditation from the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.



About The ASPCA

The ASPCA is one of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the world. Based on the prevention of animal cruelty, the ASPCA works across the country to rescue abused pets, spread awareness, pass humane laws, and help organizations and shelters in their missions to save animals. To find out more about their initiatives, visit www.aspca.org