Friends of Ferdinand Receives National Recognition from ASPCA

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Racehorses often suffer injuries that end their race careers. Rehabilitating these injuries can open doors for these horses to transition to new careers off the track, however most owners, and many equine rescue or transition organizations, cannot afford the time and resources to do so. Friends of Ferdinand Inc. (FFI), an Indiana non-profit that specializes in transitioning retiring and at-risk racehorses into second careers, is pleased and honored to announce that the ASPCA Equine Fund has granted support to a new FFI program for racehorses with rehabilitative needs related to racing injuries. Working closely with veterinarians, FFI seeks to give injured racehorses with a good prognosis for recovery an opportunity to heal, retrain and go on to become pleasure, sport and companion horses in private adoptive homes.



The ASPCA Equine Fund provides grants to U.S. nonprofit equine welfare organizations and other animal welfare organizations that care for horses, mules, donkeys and ponies – both wild and domestic – in alignment with our efforts to protect all equines. http://www.aspca.org



Friends of Ferdinand Inc is named in memory of the magnificent Ferdinand, the 1986 Kentucky Derby Champion, Breeders’ Cup Classic winner and 1987 Horse of the Year who earned more than $4 million during his career. A few years after his retirement, Ferdinand was slaughtered for human consumption. Friends of Ferdinand Inc. promotes equine welfare by providing second chances at life for retiring racehorses in Indiana.



We specialize in transitioning racehorses into second careers as sport-horses, pleasure mounts and companions. http://www.friendsofferdinand.org.