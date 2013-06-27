London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Friends of Parkgate Aspen Facebook read today that Housing Executive properties in Northern Ireland are coming under fire for expensive renovations.



An extensive audit through forensic accounting concluded that overcharging may have occurred for tenants who had reported the need for repairs. The waste appears to have occurred across the board, with six contractors performing work they then overcharged for. The overcharged work largely comes from the installation of redundant fire doors and replacing smoke alarms that were not in need of replacement. Basic work was carried out in the instances being investigated, and then redone in a scheduled round of maintenance, leading to two charges being accrued.



The report in the Belfast Telegraph broke the story of malfeasance by contractors.



The investigation was ordered when instances comparable to these occurred at other Executive properties, with shoddy work being completed by an Executive contractor called Red Sky, the contract with which was terminated as a result of the resulting scandal in the year 2011.



The investigation into the practices of the Executive work included examining if the work was up to professional standards, if the work was appropriately priced, if overcharging occurred and if maintenance occurred regularly.



The findings identified a definitive pattern of contract workers showing up to re-do work that had already been performed by others in some shape or form, and charging accordingly. Entire kitchens were continually remodeled and, in less-frequent occurrences, windows were installed and replaced repeatedly.



Critics within and without the national Irish government are criticizing the waste and lack of oversight in the National Housing Executive's office, with a few sources stopping short of blaming the overcharges on government-sanctioned fraud, but nonetheless called for an end to the rampant waste and better oversight in the future.



