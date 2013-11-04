"Friendship Bracelet" News: G3 Awards PicktureThat.com as Best Holiday "Photo Gifts" & Best Quality Occasion "Foto Bracelets" for Those Consumers Who "Wear Share" or Souvenir in Santa Monica CA & Pebble Beach CA

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- PicktureThat.com makes high quality, custom photo bracelets. Their customers get to do the fun part –using their website to personalize their bracelet just how they like it and choosing their own pictures - and PictureThat will put the bracelet together and ship it out in a jiffy. At PicktureThat.com, they believe in making a difference in the lives of others, which is why for every sale, thay donate 1$ to a non-profit charity of the customer’s choice. They are excited to launch their new and improved website in Fall 2013! It will be easier to use on mobile devices and will allow the customer to customize even more details of their bracelet as well as use photos directly from Instagram and Facebook!



Email Them Today!

hello@pickturethat.com



Adjusting Your PicktureThat! Photo Bracelet

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soBddXtw8YI



Their PicktureThat.com featured charities are:

Charity: water – providing clean water

Humane Society of the United States – protecting animals

Feeding America – Feeding our fellow Americans

The Innocence Project – Through DNA testing, helping those who have been wrongly incarcerated.



The PicktureThat.com bracelets offer a way to showcase the customers favorite photos in a chic way. If a customer has a loved one that lives away from them, they can keep them close with their photos on their own PicturteThat.com bracelet. These bracelets are a unique way to show off friends, kids and grandchildren. Their bracelets meet the demand for personalized, meaningful gifts. Whether it’s getting matching friendship bracelets, birthday or holiday presents or just for fun, their custom bracelets offer a high quality, long lasting way to use the increasing amount of digital pictures that capture every special moment.

http://pickturethat.com/aboutus.php



ABOUT US

PicktureThat.com makes high quality, custom photo bracelets. At PicktureThat.com, they believe in making a difference in the lives of others, which is why for every sale, thay donate 1$ to a non-profit charity of the customer’s choice.