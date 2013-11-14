Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- PicktureThat.com makes high quality, custom photo bracelets. Their customers get to do the fun part –using their website to personalize their bracelet just how they like it and choosing their own pictures - and PictureThat will put the bracelet together and ship it out in a jiffy. At PicktureThat.com, they believe in making a difference in the lives of others, which is why for every sale, thay donate 1$ to a non-profit charity of the customer’s choice. They are excited to launch their new and improved website in Fall 2013! It will be easier to use on mobile devices and will allow the customer to customize even more details of their bracelet as well as use photos directly from Instagram and Facebook!



Email Them Today!

hello@pickturethat.com



Their PicktureThat.com featured charities are:

Charity: water – providing clean water

Humane Society of the United States – protecting animals

Feeding America – Feeding our fellow Americans

The Innocence Project – Through DNA testing, helping those who have been wrongly incarcerated.



PicktureThat.com differs from their competition because they create bracelets that look beautiful and LAST! Their photo quality is stunning and their metal cuff bands make the bracelets durable. They take pride in the quality of otheir products and guarantee their customers will be satisfied. At PicktureThat.com, thay ahre there to create bracelets and smiles! They love to hear from their customers and get feedback to improve therir products. They get great reviews from their customers who love their custom bracelet and those who have given them as gifts. Costomers are always amazed at the quality of the bracelet, especially the photos.

http://pickturethat.com/products.php



PicktureThat.com is excited to launch a new product - a skinnier bracelet that is the perfect size for everyone. The new bracelet looks excellent with Instagram photos which are being used more frequently, showcases more pictures than their original design and is perfect for “stacking” with other bracelets.

http://pickturethat.com/faq.php



Adjusting Your PicktureThat! Photo Bracelet

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soBddXtw8YI



ABOUT US

PicktureThat.com makes high quality, custom photo bracelets. At PicktureThat.com, they believe in making a difference in the lives of others, which is why for every sale, thay donate 1$ to a non-profit charity of the customer’s choice.