FriendsOn.Me Launches New Website - Social Printing Company Allows Buyers to Create, Customize and Wear Their Friends Profile Images on a Personalized T-Shirt

Landes, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- FriendsOn.me is a website that has been recently launched by Social printing company, the new website will allow buyers to create, customize and wear their friends profile images on a personalized T-Shirt. The buyers will be able to choose the specification and customization option online on the website through the FriendsOn.me T-shirt customization tool. Users will simply have to click one button, login to their facebook account, choose the design, the friends’ profile images they want to display on the t-shirt and the color of the t-shirt to complete the customization process. These few simple steps will give buyers a t-shirt which is highly personalized, creative and fun.



Social networking websites such as Facebook have become a vital part of most people’s life similarly the friends list on websites like Facebook has a lot of significance too. FriendsOn.me Personalized Facebook t-shirt friends are a great way to show off how much Facebook friends mean to them. Making Facebook friends profile images a fashion statement is possibly the ultimate compliment to their friends. FriendsOn.me offers many different layouts, designs, text colors, and t-shirt colors for buyers to choose from, this will help them create a T-Shirt which is unique to their personal taste with their facebook friends on it. The wide range of designs offers hundreds of t shirt design and customization opportunities which both guys and girls would find appealing. The t-shirt brand selected for FriendsOn.me customized Facebook friends t-shirt is of high quality, great finish. The website states about the quality of the t-shirts:



“After extensive testing, we chose Stanley & Stella T-shirts. This new Belgian-made T really attracted us because we share the same values in terms of quality, fashionability, and sustainable development but what finally convinced us is the perfect cuts and many colors available.”



Over the high quality t-shirts the printing is done using the DTG printing process which provides a high finish in printing, fast colors and unlimited color options. The price of the t-shirt is 29$, and shipping is free "everywhere on earth". To make it easier for buyers there is also a video tutorial available on the website http://friendson.me/ which is a step by step guide on how to create a customized t-shirt using the design tool. The said design tool is simple and fun with the ability to manually or automatically create a shirt.



About FriendsOn.me

FriendsOn.me is a web store that has been recently launched by a west coast french printing company, the website allows users to create, customize and purchase a personalized T-shirt with their friends profile images on it.



For more information please visit: http://friendson.me/



Media Contact

support@friendson.me