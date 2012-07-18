Frightfully Charitable: Spooky New Paranormal Book Set to Raise Vital Funds for Leader Dog Charity

Johnstown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Following a year and a half of diligent development and editing, JT Baroni is delighted to announce that his latest paranormal tale, The Legend of Rachel Petersen, has been released through Damnation Books.



However, unlike most authors, Baroni won’t be taking the profits directly to his own bank account. Instead, Baroni plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to The Leader Dogs for the Blind – a charity based in Rochester Hills, Michigan. This organization has been providing free leader dog training and placement since 1939, directly changing the lives of thousands along the way.



“Over the past few decades I’ve directly experienced both the generosity and the impact of the vital services The Leader Dogs for the Blind provide,” says Baroni, whose Brother, Gene, has been blind since birth.



He continues, “The visually impaired depend, trust and rely on their dogs each and every day. I was actually Gene’s first ‘leader dog’ as a kid; we were totally inseparable. Since Adulthood he has had three canine companions and I want to ensure that the charity can continue to do their great work.”



Baroni admits to being constantly impressed by the ability of his Brother’s leader dog; helping Gene navigate around his home city of Philadelphia. However, the inspiration for The Legend of Rachel Petersen came from an experience near his home in rural Johnstown, Pennsylvania.



“I am an avid outdoorsman. There are some fascinating places to explore within walking distance of my home. Last year I discovered a grave, deep in the woods. This gave me the inspiration for my book,” he adds.



The eerily enthralling book follows Christian Kane, a thirty nine year-old sports writer who becomes lividly outraged when The Pittsburgh Gazette overlooks him for a well-deserved and coveted promotion. After quitting his job and moving to the country to write fiction, he is inspired by a grave he stumbles upon in the woods.



This experience compels Kane to write ‘The Legend of Rachel Petersen’ – a story about the dead twelve year-old girl who is buried beneath the weathered tombstone. His release unexpectedly climbs the country’s Best Seller lists and is turned into a hugely successful Hollywood movie. With his new-found wealth and fame, Kane is dumbfounded when Rachel rises from the grave, seeking revenge on him for slandering her name.



….Or, does she?



“As with any timeless classic, there is a twist at the end. In fact, there are two twists!” Baroni explains.



Even though the book has been received into the literary world with critical acclaim, Baroni is conscious not to lose sight of its real purpose.



“Raising a puppy to Leader Dog status is extremely time consuming and expensive. In fact, it averages around forty thousand dollars per dog. I hope that this book will, in some way, relieve the financial burden to The Leader Dogs for the Blind and allow them to continue their great work well into the future,” he concludes.



The Legend of Rachel Petersen is available now in both paperback and e-Book formats from all good online bookstores.



More information can be found at the book’s Amazon Homepage or at JT Baroni’s Official Website.



For a movie trailer of the book, click here.



About the Author: JT Baroni

JT Baroni lives in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a small town east of Pittsburgh. As long as he can remember, he has been an avid outdoorsman, and has always had a fondness for word games and great story-telling literature. His older brother, who was born blind, taught him the game of chess at an early age; consequently, he plays a mean game.



Along with his wife Becky and Son Skyler, Baroni shares their cozy home with a psychotic dog, a full-blooded boxer they christened 'Butkus'. When he is not on the job as a transformer repairman with the local electric company, you'll find him either hunting, fishing, or rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Baroni has also penned several song lyrics, which have been professionally put to music and are currently signed with a music publisher.