Frink's Photography Announces Their Photo Booths for Both Parties and Special Events

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Today, Frink's Photography is announcing to the public their unique Photo Booth Austin, which can be rented for many occasions including weddings, corporate parties, birthdays, or any venue where making any event where excitement and fun is warranted.



The first photo booths showed up in the early 1920s in New York City and the cost was 25 cents for eight photos that took just 10 minutes to develop, which for the time period was quite fast. The photo booth has always represented a fun way to get a photo taken instantly of one or two people for a keepsake and memories.



Geoff Frink, media contact, recently said, "One of the advantages with the advancements in technology is the photo quality of the photo booth images are much clearer with better colors than they were in the early days of instant photography. For this reason, renting photo booths for many different venues have become very popular."



When asked what makes Frink's Photograph rental booths unique, Mr. Frink said, "We believe Frink's Photo Booth Austin is unique from other rental booths due to the camera we use, which is the highest quality and more expensive than most photo booth's use. The result of course, is the photos are beautiful, crisp, and clear, and makes an excellent keepsake for wedding guests or any other event that a booth may be rented for."



Frink's Photography also offers the option of having a logo, graphic art, or text that appears at the bottom of each photo, which create an even more unique and personalized keepsake for guests. The website, http://photoboothaustin.com, offers a request form for a no obligation quote for your special wedding day or any kind of event you may have in mind.



What is the future of the company and the photo booths you're offering? "We plan to continue doing what we do best and that is offering the best photo booths at the lowest rental prices in Austin. We are told via testimonials constantly how our photo booths made a wedding special or how it made a corporate event fun and more entertaining than it had been in previous years without the booth rental. These testimonials and emails we receive from customers are never taken for granted, we do our very best to offer the best booths, the best prices, and the best customer service, and we will continue on this path", said Mr. Frink.



About Frink's Photography

Frink's Photography is located in Austin, Texas and a leader in photo booth rentals along with options for buying canvas pictures and HDR. One of the most popular rentals is the Wedding Photo Booth since it is a great addition for guests to have fun. Frink's Photography offers affordable rental packages for the big wedding day or other special event. Customers can choose to rent a booth for 3, 4, or even 5 hours. Frink's Photographpy comes in and sets up the booth area, and guests can come and browse through props, and our photographer will assist making sure the pictures come out perfect.