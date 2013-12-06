Frio Country Resort Introduces Variety of Cabin Sizes

ConCan, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- For those looking for quality Frio River cabins, it is easy to choose based on a few photos of the very best cabins available at a particular resort. However, if those particular Frio River cabin rentals are not available, some resorts have nothing to offer.



Frio Country Resort offers Frio River lodging in a variety of cabin sizes and configurations so that anyone looking for accommodation can find what is needed. These Frio River lodges vary in size from one to five bedrooms and everything in between. With 30 acres of private Frio River frontage, Frio Country resorts can accommodate groups of any size.



Families can enjoy Frio River tubing while couples relax and soak up the quiet. Work or civic groups can enjoy a refreshing getaway with everyone accommodated at the same location. With more than 43 separate cabins on site as well as clubs and other locations that can supply amenities, Frio Country Resort is the place to host a golf outing, business meeting, wedding or family vacation.



Best of all, Frio Country Resort, located on the web at http://www.friocountry.com , offers many different types of accommodations, including private hideaways, luxury golf course homes and country cabins. Pools, volleyball courts and a lovely professional golf course make Frio Country Resort the place to spend vacations of any type or to hold a corporate getaway with any number of people. Large group accommodations are a specialty of Frio Country Resort as well as private getaways.



With the ability to host family or private getaways as well as corporate events, Frio Country Resort is truly the place to take a group of any size to get away from it all and relax in the beautiful river country.



About Frio Country Resort

Frio Country Resort has been family owned and operated for more than 35 years and offers an ideal location with cabins with full amenities and access to the Frio River. Tubing, hiking, golf, volleyball and nature walks are just some of the activities available at the Frio Country Resort. Beautiful, well-appointed homes and cabins feature between one and five bedrooms and one to five-and-a-half bathrooms to accommodate groups or families of any size.



For More Information:

Frio Country Resort

P.O. Box 140

ConCan, TX 78838

(830) 232-6625

Fcountry@hctc.net

http://www.friocountry.com