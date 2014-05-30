Frivaboo Redesigns Website to Make Finding Great Free Flash Games Easier Than Ever

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Flash games are an immensely popular online activity, allowing individuals to have fun and waste a bit of time with simple games that hark back to the golden age of sixteen bit platforms. They offer fun animation and art styles, interesting game play and often involving stories. Frivaboo is a site that has been getting a lot of attention lately, it collates the best of these games from all genres into one place, so gamers have a go-to bookmark to find flash games. The site has just updated its website so users can get better access to more games and have even more fun.



The new web design puts the games front and center of the design, with large format thumbnails of the game for easy identification. The top line menu allows users to search by genre, while the homepage sections list new games, top random games and a search function for those looking to get specific. Games are also rated by users both in stars and by number of plays.



The site is updated every day with at least six new friv games, so there’s always something new to try. Clicking through to any game sees the game load within Frivaboo quickly and seamlessly, and users can then interact with it using mouse, keyboard or both.



A spokesperson for Frivaboo explained “The new redesign has allowed us to make our site a lot more colorful and fun to look at while at the same time better display the action our users came to see- brand new flash games in every conceivable genre from all around the world. These games can all be played from within the site meaning individuals need only one bookmark to get instant access to thousands of amazing games, ideal for taking some time out of the day to relax and have fun. We also have our new daily additions featured on the home page, so those who love to try new things need look no further.”



About Frivaboo

Frivaboo is a website dedicated to creating a platform for the newest releases in the flash game industry. The site publishes newly released games every day so gamers looking for the latest evolution of their favorite format can always find it at Frivaboo. For more information please visit: http://www.frivaboo.org/