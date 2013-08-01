From 2014 the Tokyo International Film Festival Will Be More Focusing on Anime

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The Tokyo International Film Festival was Founded in 1985.It is one of Japan’s most famous film events and the solely Japanese film festival certified by the FIAPF (Fédération Internationale des Associations de Producteurs de Films or International Federation of Film Producers Associations).



Actually, The Tokyo International Film Festival is a celebration presented bi-annually. Having greatly improved since the time it began, the event has evolved into a top award function in the region with the certification of the FIAPF. Over the 9 days, that the festival occurs typically, films of different genres are presented among many contests, special screenings and other forms of activity. The launching day of this event is watched by a lot of people around the region.



At this occasion around, the event’s managers have announced that starting from 2014, the exclusive film festival will turn its attention more on one of Japan’s most famous pop culture traits - anime. In accordance to one of the organizers, they desired to push anime and add an animation section for this year’s festival. Nevertheless, due to time restrictions the animation category was not added, but alternatively, its addition will be moved to next year’s film festival.



They reported Hayao Miyazaki’s Kaze Tachinu as a great example for the new animation category. Studio Ghibli’s latest movie is presently entered in another exclusive film challenge, The Venice International Film Festival, which will be held in the next thirty days.



In accordance to Tokyo International Film Festival Director General Yasushi Shiina, Japanese animation is definitely praised and treasured worldwide and similarly at the TIFF. Of course, now it is the start, but should have more exposure and significance in the future.



Japanese islands are definitely recognized for animation and today the coordinators have seen that Japanese animation is an important part of their well-liked culture. Eventually, with the addition of an animation category and with the fact that the festival turns its focus to anime given, we are going to come across some good high quality anime in the future, due to the competition.



The 26th Tokyo International Film Festival will be held from October 17-25 at Roppongi Hills. The opening movie will be “Captain Philips” starring Tom Hanks and the closing film will be “The Kiyosu Conference”.



