From 2022 to 2027, the China Probiotics Market Will Expand at a CAGR of 8.8%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2023 -- According to a research report titled "China Probiotics Market by Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), Product Type (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Feed), End User (Human and Animal), Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the probiotics market in China is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2022 to 2027.



Download PDF Brochure



The market is being stimulated by the high sales potential of probiotics. China's expanding middle class and growing health consciousness have resulted in significant demand for probiotic products, especially fermented dairy products, beverages, and healthy foods. The Chinese government's focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle and functional foods has further fueled the growth of the probiotics market.



In urban areas where busy and stressful lifestyles are prevalent, there has been a surge in demand for probiotics as consumers seek natural solutions to counteract the negative effects of modern living. Probiotics, known for their potential to improve digestive health and boost immunity, have become popular among urban dwellers. Major industry players are introducing innovative offerings such as ready-to-market probiotic drink powders to cater to this growing market, replacing traditional dairy products.



International companies have formed strategic partnerships to establish their presence in China's probiotics market. For example, Probi, a leading probiotics company from Sweden, partnered with Sinopharm, one of China's largest pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, to launch probiotic supplements targeting immune health, bone health, and iron absorption. Japan's Morishita Jintan entered the Chinese market through a partnership with Sinopharm Xingsha Pharmaceutical, introducing its popular probiotic brand 'Bifina.' The animal probiotics segment has also witnessed growth in China, driven by the increasing use of probiotic feed additives to enhance production and meet the rising demand for meat.



Read more



Consequently, China's significant sales potential, along with rising health consciousness, government support, urbanization, and a growing middle class, presents significant opportunities for companies operating in the probiotics industry.



Browse Other Food & Beverages Domain Reports:



Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal, Plant, Insect, and Microbial), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028



Meat Substitutes Market by Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein, Seitan, Quorn and Other Product), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein and Other Sources), Types ( Concentrates, Isolates and Textured), Form (Solid, Liquid), Category (Frozen, Refrigerated and Shelf Table) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441