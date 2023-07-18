From 2023 to 2028, the Japan Cold Chain Market Is Projected Expand at a CAGR of 3.9%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2023 -- The Japan Cold Chain Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2028.



The market growth is propelled by technological breakthroughs in the cold chain industry. Companies in Japan are leveraging their research and development (R&D) capabilities to develop advanced cold chain technologies, which have a significant impact on the market. These advancements improve the efficiency, reliability, and safety of the cold chain infrastructure, enabling better preservation and transportation of temperature-sensitive goods. By investing in R&D, Japanese companies can innovate and create cutting-edge technologies tailored specifically to the cold chain industry.



These advanced technologies encompass various aspects, including temperature monitoring and control systems, real-time data tracking, automation, and energy-efficient solutions. The application of these technologies optimizes cold chain operations, ensuring that products are maintained within the required temperature range throughout the supply chain. Advanced cold chain technologies enable precise temperature control, reducing the risk of product spoilage and maintaining the quality and safety of perishable goods. This is particularly crucial for sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, fresh produce, and seafood, which require specific temperature conditions to preserve their efficacy and freshness.



The surge in frozen food sales in Japan, as reported by national statistics cited by CNN, has also positively influenced the cold chain market in the country. Frozen food sales increased by 20% between 2019 and 2021. The growing demand for frozen food necessitates efficient and reliable cold chain logistics and infrastructure to ensure the preservation of product quality and safety. The increased consumption of frozen food reflects evolving consumer preferences and lifestyles in Japan, driven by factors such as convenience, extended shelf life, and the desire for diverse food options throughout the year.



The COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to this trend, with more individuals opting for frozen foods as a means of stockpiling and reducing visits to grocery stores. In response to the rising demand for frozen food, the cold chain market in Japan has undergone adaptations and expansions. The cold chain involves an integrated process that includes specialized refrigerated storage facilities, refrigerated transportation vehicles, and advanced temperature control technologies.



In conclusion, the cold chain market in Japan is expected to experience growth fueled by technological breakthroughs and the increasing demand for frozen food. The development of advanced cold chain technologies enhances the efficiency and safety of the cold chain infrastructure, while the surge in frozen food sales necessitates robust cold chain logistics and infrastructure. These factors contribute to the overall expansion of the cold chain market in Japan.



