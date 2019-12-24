From Birthday Parties to Lunch Deliveries, Village Catering Does It All

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- When it comes to hosting events or delivering delicious selections of food, Village Catering excels with flexibility and a wide array of options. Village Catering knows that planning wedding receptions, business meetings, seminars, baby showers, birthday parties, or other important events comes with a neverending cascade of details to consider to ensure that the gathering goes off without a hitch. That's why Village Catering stands out amongst the competition for its adaptability to the goals of each event.



Planning and hosting birthday parties is just one of the many event catering services that Village Catering can take care of. The variety of appetizers, meals, and desserts available are sure to fit the tastes of any group of party-goers, ensuring that nobody is left out. Village Catering also offers its own banquet hall as a fantastic setting for sweet 16 parties in Pennsylvania in the form of the stately Cottage Green. Able to host anywhere from 25 to a few hundred guests, Cottage Green makes for a remarkably unforgettable location for a birthday party.



Boxed lunch delivery to businesses throughout Bucks County and Philadelphia is yet another service proudly offered by Village Catering. There's no shortage of events and regular proceedings in the business world that may call for refreshments, hor d'oeuvres, or full-course meals depending on the occasion. No matter the circumstances, Village Catering offers all manners of food, beverages, and box lunches in the Philadelphia area.



Those interested in inquiring about lunch delivery services, gourmet food options or event catering and hosting through Village Catering can call 215-437-3337 to start planning.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



