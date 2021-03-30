From Bonjour to Buenos Días – E-Tech Looks After the Conversion of US, Canadian, and UK Editions of QuickBooks

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- QuickBooks has launched software for global business owners, and is empowered to work with country-specific tax structures, currencies, and languages.



For example, the Canadian, British and Australian divisions uniquely inhibit the tax calculation needs of each region, such as Canada's GST, HST or PST sales tax, European VAT for the United Kingdom edition and Australia's GST sales tax. The U.S. has a sales tax and associates taxes with the customer. The Canadian system, on the other hand, associates taxes with the item.



The QuickBooks UK edition also includes support for Irish and South African VAT. The US version of QuickBooks does not handle VAT so data files need to be converted to the UK version to handle VAT filings.



Another example is language. To represent both of Canada's official languages, QuickBooks has a French language version. This version is localized and professionally translated for ease of use. QuickBooks Canada can interestingly create invoices in 6 different languages, English, Canadian French, Spanish, Italian, Traditional Chinese, and Portuguese. QuickBooks USA is only available in English.



A conversion of QuickBooks may be necessary when adopting sales tax of the region. If businesses operate in more than one country, or if a company file was set up in a different nationality of QuickBooks – such as having a main office in Canada and a division in the USA with its own QuickBooks file. "Because the US version of QuickBooks won't read a file from the Canadian version it is difficult to switch the file to the appropriate software, John Rocha, E-Tech's Technical Services Manager said.



E-Tech's conversion service looks after the converting a data file from one international version to another - fromQuickBooks Canada to US, UK to US, or vice versa.



More service specifications for E-Tech's International Version Conversion: US, Canada & UK Editions can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/canada-to-uk-conversion/.



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



