From Cleaning Out a Garage to Large Construction Projects, ‘Discount Dumpster Rentals’ Helps Customers Get Their Jobs Done

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2011 -- From weekend warriors cleaning out the garage and small remodeling projects like re-doing the kitchen or bathroom, to larger construction projects that involve a lot of debris, there are a wide variety of reasons why people need to rent a dumpster.



For many people, dumpster rental is not something they handle every day. Knowing who to call and which prices are best may be confusing, and can make renting a dumpster a more difficult process than it needs to be.



A new website is already getting a lot of attention for its ability to help customers find dumpsters in any location throughout the United States at the lowest price possible.



Discount Dumpster Rental understands that when someone needs help removing trash and other unwanted items, they don’t have time to sit around waiting for a company to call them back.



“You need and deserve a company that is there for you and not to just make a quick buck,” the company’s website stated. “Discount Dumpster Rental is here to be that company for you and your dumpster needs.”



Regardless of the size or type of trash removal needed, Discount Dumpster Rentals strives to find each customer a local company to work with, that has exactly what is needed to help complete the job.



“When dealing with rental companies you need someone that is local just in case there are problems or issues,” the company’s website explained.



“Nothing can hold up a construction job like a full dumpster and you not being able to get a hold of the rental company in order to get another one.”



Using the website is easy—simply pick up the phone and give them a call at their toll free number. Within 20 seconds a live person will be on the line, ready to hear about what type of container is needed, and where it will be located. Within minutes, the friendly team of customer service representatives will provide quotes.



The website also contains a variety of helpful and educational articles, ranging from how to determine which size of dumpster or roll off container is needed for junk removal, to dumpster rental trips, including finding a flat and safe place to place it.



About Discount Dumpster Rentals:

Chris Dorsey has been in the dumpster rental business for over seven years. He started out as a small company in Columbia, SC and is now a nationwide provider for dumpsters and roll off containers. For more information about Discount Dumpster Rentals, please visit http://www.discountdumpsterrentals.com