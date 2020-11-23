From Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts to Rustic Wood Burning Stoves, Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores Showcase Modern Heating Solutions

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts, the most popular of which are gas fireplace inserts, represent some of the most innovative and modern products for sale, with their focus on energy efficiency and sleek lines. Since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other fireplace company in Colorado, and those solutions may be a more nostalgic choice like a wood-burning stove or pellet stove. The wood-burning stoves recommended by Western Fireplace Supply are manufactured by Lopi and although they may superficially look like the stoves of yesteryear, they incorporate the latest complex technology to maximize fuel consumption and simultaneously reduce particulates being released to the atmosphere.



Engineering and craftsmanship combine with the finest materials to produce high-quality products that are built to last. One example of superior construction is the inclusion of refractory firebrick which has been kiln-fired. This is found in the firebox and baffle. It is the same material used in commercial boilers and furnaces, heavier than cheaper alternatives and more durable. The firebricks have an important job to do in reflecting heat back into the stove's chamber and their integrity becomes a safety issue if they are cracked or damaged. All Lopi wood stoves are certified by the Environmental Protection Agency and are designed to emit only a fraction of the smoke that older, less technically advanced stoves produced. Wood burning stoves need not be the main source of heat in the home and can be used with a 'zone heating' strategy where a defined space is the target for the warmth, they can even be used as a surface to cook food on or keep dishes warm. When the stove is hottest at the start of the day after it has been lit, that is a great time to make coffee or use the high heat to cook breakfast. Later in the day as a lower heat is maintained, slow-cooked soups or stews can be made as well as braised meats or boiled vegetables.



It is important to buy an appropriately sized stove as the biggest models may not be the best suited to a small space in terms of the footprint they will take up and also an over-capacity in heat that can be produced. The team of experts at Western Fireplace Supply is able to consider the various unique factors within a home to advise which products would be the best fit for the performance, aesthetic, and budget. A modern heating solution can stem from a traditional idea with all of the nostalgia and less of the traditional problems.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood-burning stoves, pellet stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts), wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer.



Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679