From Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts to Wood Burning Stoves and Pellet Stoves, Colorado Fireplace Stores Showcase Modern Heating Technology

Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts, the most popular of which are gas fireplace inserts were actually created many years ago although improvements in technology and design have led to improvements in efficiency and multiple choices in terms of dimensions and style. Western Fireplace Supply stock fireplace inserts for a variety of fireplaces, including gas, wood, and also pellets. An old and drafty fireplace can be transformed into a convenient and efficient source of heat in as little as one day. Fireplace inserts are seen as an investment in the home and can add to the resale value of a property. State-of-the-art gas burning fireplace inserts offer many choices, the Heat & Glo 8000 Modern Glass Fireplace for instance boasts a 42" fireplace insert with eight front options and a choice of three finishes, the anti-reflective glass in front of the flames is virtually invisible with ebony glass as standard. Reflective fluted black glass interior panels add contemporary flair and sophisticated design, with control through a touch screen remote or a wireless wall switch.



Contrasting with the sleek modern designs favored by some, wood burning stoves and pellet stoves remain a favorite in Colorado, and while they retain their nostalgic charm and traditional appearance, they too benefit from developments in manufacturing techniques and the development of the materials used in their construction. This translates into improved efficiency in burning fuel and minimizing emissions. All Lopi wood stoves, the brand recommended by Western Fireplace Supply, are certified by the Environmental Protection Agency. Gas, pellet, and wood stoves can be easily installed with minimal finishing costs and because they are situated inside the room instead of inside the wall, the heat remains in the space it is designed to reach. Some stoves even provide a cooktop surface. With a variety of styles, sizes, and price points, the staff at Western Fireplace Supply are able to advise which heating solution is best for each client. Fireplaces and stoves can be located throughout the house and outdoor fireplaces are increasingly popular as families look to relax and entertain in their back yard. The range of products can be browsed online and there is a 'build your own custom fireplace' page directing viewers to the new and enhanced firebuilder app where homeowners can take a photo of their own home, select the fireplace model and accessories, and then see what that would look like in their unique space.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts), wood burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fireplace inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



