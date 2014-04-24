From Conception to Completion - Bellaheim Homes Provides Exceptional Customer Service

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Bellaheim Homes, builders of high-quality, energy efficient, custom homes in Austin, Texas, takes pride in the excellent service they provide which customers truly delight in. The company boasts of a so-called “The Bellaheim Difference” which serves as every employee’s inspiration in working the best they can.



As the company head explains, the Bellaheim difference involves understanding the importance of truly listening to customer's wants and needs throughout the process. He expounds, “As a product of many factors, your home should be a reflection of your family, personality, and lifestyle. By including the features that our customers expect from a luxury builder, we allow you to focus on the steps and selections that will ultimately make our ‘house’ your ‘home’. From conception to completion we are here to ensure that you arrive in a home that is right for you.”



Belleheim Homes live by its ‘RIGHT’ certification, which stands for doing what is Responsible, Innovative, and Green in our Homebuilding Techniques. This is what makes the Bellaheim difference.



To guarantee exceptional service, Bellaheim Homes combines their home building solutions with a team of professional home builders, a wide selection of superior quality services, and excellent warranty plans. With these factors being the typical requirements of Austin customers looking at getting a new home, the company continues to capture the eye and attention of many soon-to-be homeowners.



“We are guided by a philosophy that encourages our team to treat our customers as individuals. We lead by listening to you. Since our beginning, our focus has been on high quality architecture, construction, and features as seen through the eyes of our customers, not our competitors. We concentrate on details missed by high-volume builders because we understand what it means to build luxury homes. We manage the number of homes we build each year, thus ensuring the highest standard of quality workmanship for you and your family,” he adds.



About Belleheim Homes

Bellaheim Homes is a member of the Austin Home Builders Association. It accommodates each and every request of its customers and clients, making custom homes their specialization. In addition to providing the choice between an exceptional master planned community or a buyer’s own homesite, the company also offers it customers the choice to customize their home through its exclusive design center. For more information about Bellaheim Homes, visit http://www.bellaheim.com/