From Counting People to Making People Count: Workplace Inclusion Conference 2013

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- "From Counting People to Making People Count" is new workplace inclusion conference coming up on Thursday March 21 to Friday March 22, 2013 at YMCA Central (20 Grosvenor Street, Toronto). It is an important opportunity to learn about building excellent inclusion practices, policies and workplace cultures.



It is unique in the landscape of workplace diversity and inclusion learning events because provides in-depth training from the experts to help you understand the issues, bring learnings back to your workplace and monitor success.



This conference is hosted in partnership by Turner Consulting Group, recognized for helping a range of clients build diverse workforces and inclusive work environments, and METRAC (the Metropolitan Action Committee on Violence Against Women and Children), a charity that has promoted non-violence and equity since 1984. They’ve tailored conference workshops to help public and private sector organizations, as well as non-profit organizations.



"Making People Count" is geared toward people in many roles, such as managers, human resource professionals, diversity officers, union members and leaders, equity and leadership committee members, volunteer coordinators, board members, and equity and human resource trainers. Workshop topics include:



- Creating an inclusive workplace culture;

- Dealing with and preventing harassment and bullying in the workplace;

- Creating positive spaces for LGBTQ employees;

- Inclusive leadership;

- Bias-free hiring;

- Accessibility for people with disabilities; and

- New research on diversity in leadership.



Registrants will additional receive other benefits such as a goodie bag with materials and tools; free access to a "Meet the Expert" event on March 21; and free membership to the Making People Count Network, which includes free webinars and discounted fees for future conferences and workshops.



Registration is only $400 +HST for two full days of training and $250 +HST for one day (lunch and refreshments provided). Special hotel rates are available for those who require it.



More details: website or full conference package (PDF)



Register: online or printable form (PDF)



Exhibitor opportunities: full exhibitor package (PDF)