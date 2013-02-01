"From Fibre to Store: Developments in the Apparel and Household Textiles Market" Published

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "From Fibre to Store: Developments in the Apparel and Household Textiles Market"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Having survived the 2008 recession and the 2011 cotton price spike, the textiles industry still faces challenges ahead. Sustainability is increasingly at the forefront of the consumer mind-set and it is becoming clear that a one-size-fits-all solution does not suit all producers and retailers. This global briefing also examines evolving trends in two of the major end-use markets for the textiles supply chain: apparel and household textiles with a focus on distribution and consolidation.
Euromonitor International's From Fibre to Store: Developments in the Apparel and Household Textiles Market global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Discount, Variety Store, and General Merchandise Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Clothing Retail in Australia: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitor Performance
- Global Luxury Retailing: Market Size, Brand Strategies and Competitor Performance
- The Future of Retailing in Peru to 2016
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in South Africa
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in the United Kingdom
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in Singapore
- Apparel Specialist Retailers in Hong Kong, China
- The Future of Retailing in the UK to 2016
- The Future of Retailing in Malaysia to 2016