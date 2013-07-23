From Glamour to Elegance, from Subtle to Bold, an Online Shop Like No Other Is Offering Quality Jewelry at Unique Prices, as Well as Offering College Students Around the World an Opportunity for Growth

Lowell, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Crystal Coded Lust has announced the launch of its fashion forward online store, (www.crystalcodedlust.com) which offers a variety of jewels, bags, and accessories that compliments any style and attire. Crystal Coded Lust is a one-stop shop for women of all styles and personalities providing the tools and accessories needed to make an outfit complete. Crystal Coded Lust prides itself on its ever changing, vast inventory that empowers its customers to stay up-to-date with the latest, fashionable items.



Unlike many other fashion retailers, Crystal Coded Lust offers fine jewelry, watches, handbags, and so much more at affordable prices. Unique and refined, each piece featured in this store is priced to go, thus appealing to the masses.



Crystal Coded Lust has been operating for three months and has gained support from women of all walks of life, which has created a demand allowing the company to expand its inventory. Crystal Code Lust embodies everything fashion. This online store was built around a variety of women’s attitudes and styles. In this store you will find something, doesn't matter who you are, there is something for you from subtle to bold, conservative to flashy. No mater the occasion Crystal Coded Lust has something for you. The jewelry or accessory you select from our store is guaranteed to make you stand out and feel great!



Crystal Coded Lust, for the first time ever, will offer students the opportunity to come aboard as an intern! Beginning in August., 2013. If you are a fashion enthusiast, business major, or have a passion for fashion and appreciate its beauty, this may be the opportunity for you!



Crystal Coded Lust would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and will continue to provide you will all your fashion needs.



For more information about Crystal Coded Lust, visit http://www.crystalcodedlust.com