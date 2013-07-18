From Life to Life: New Book of Spiritual Poetry Depicts Author's Bold and Poignant Love Story

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- In Zoe Gordon’s own words, “my husband Sterling danced into my life but can never dance out”. After an intense and unfaltering relationship that defined her life, the death of Sterling prompted Gordon to truly define and pay tribute to their love through a series of powerful spiritual poems.



After discovering the popularity of eBooks and wanting to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, Gordon is releasing her work to the world in the hope that others will discover what it really means to love another. While she’s still learning the publishing ropes and the opportunities it has to offer, Gordon’s steadfast dedication to her cause is giving ‘From Life to Life’ a fierce platform to shout from.



Synopsis:



From Life to Life is an unabashed love story. The medium of poetry is used to tell the poignant story of the deep spirituality the author, Zoe Gordon, shared with her late husband, Sterling.



One cannot helped but be touched by their connection as the poems unfold.



Dealing with life, loss and its effect on love; the book is moving the hearts and minds of readers from coast to coast. In fact, since its recent release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“From Life to Life is an easy read for those who have ever lost a love one. But one must read it carefully. Beautiful words paint a magnificent picture of the authors triumph of dealing with the loss of the meaningful people who have surrounded her in life and beyond life. Zoe Gordon, the author has captured the essence of the song by John Lennon ‘love is real’. This book has a passionate presentation,” says Warren Van Hoose Jr.



Jordan Zitoun was equally as impressed, adding, “After reading Zoe Gordon's book "From Life to Life: A Love Story," I was encouraged and motivated to live each and every day as if it were my last. The detail and love expressed through the pages make this book extremely special. I could feel Zoe's love, pain, laughter and sorrow as I flipped through the pages. The book really hit home for me and I was motivated by Zoe's message. I would encourage people of all ages to grasp the message in this book and carry it with them throughout their life.”



The book’s focal point is its cover; a poignant yet compelling photo that Gordon calls a “tribute to love”. Self-taken and poised to circulate the world as the book sells, the image provides a taste of what lies within.



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible. Aside from provoking strong thought about their own ideas about love, readers will be directly contributing to the tireless work of Alzheimer’s research around the world.



‘From Life to Life: A Love Story’ is available now: http://amzn.to/190VuHN



Excerpt:



On Valentine's Day, I think of the fifteen years we have been linked in love.

Our hearts are entwined; Yours with mine, in love.

Your spirit and mine have become interwoven with time because we love.

Put your hand in mine and let me see

The face that is so beloved by me.

You kiss my lips you touch my face, I know we are together by God's grace.

Our souls are entwined, our spirits too.

You make this world Heaven for me and you.



About the Author: Evelyn Dolores Zoe Gordon

Evelyn Dolores Zoë Gordon was born in Dublin, Ireland and raised primarily in England. Though she lost her father at an early age, Zoë has fond memories of her mother raising two children as a single parent. This formed a bond with her mother that lasted through a prolonged illness when Zoë cared for her mother full time, as well as supporting her through her business efforts. This bond with her mother also began Zoë on a path of spiritual awareness that continues today. Zoë came to the United States in 1984 and married Floyd Sterling Gordon, a man who understood and appreciated the deep spirituality they found together. After nearly twenty-one years of marriage, Sterling passed on to the next stage of life. Their continuing connection is the inspiration for these poems that prompted Zoë to call the book, From Life to Life.