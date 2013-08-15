From Life to Life: New Book of Spiritual Poetry Raises Vital Cash for Alzheimer's Research

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- While many remember their passed love ones only in memory, Zoe Gordon decided to pay tribute to her late husband through a moving book of spiritual poetry. With the simultaneous goal of raising money for Alzheimer’s Research, Zoe is delighted to announce a recent donation of $245 to the good cause.



In Zoe Gordon’s own words, “My husband Sterling danced into my life but can never dance out”. After an intense and unfaltering relationship that defined her life, the death of Sterling prompted Gordon to truly define and pay tribute to their love through a series of powerful spiritual poems.



In the hope that others will use her book to discover what it really means to love another, Zoe’s recent publication also has a charitable aspect – raising as much money as possible for Alzheimer’s Research.



Synopsis:



From Life to Life is an unabashed love story. The medium of poetry is used to tell the poignant story of the deep spirituality the author, Zoe Gordon, shared with her late husband, Sterling.



One cannot helped but be touched by their connection as the poems unfold.



As the author explains, she has recently made her first donation to the charity.



“I am delighted to confirm that I recently forwarded a check for $245, from the book account I set up for this purpose. This isn’t just the profit, but rather 100% of the proceeds. I don’t dip into the account for expenses in order to raise as much money as possible,” says Zoe.



The book is seeing increasing popularity, as recent reviews confirm.



“This collection of poetry is a beautiful read about the power of love. Whether in this life or the next, love has no boundaries and this book is a reminder of that. For those that are in love, have lost a loved one, or have yet to find their true love, this book is a great find,” says Les Parrott, who reviewed the book on Barnes & Noble.



Jordan Zitoun was equally as impressed, adding, “After reading Zoe Gordon's book "From Life to Life: A Love Story," I was encouraged and motivated to live each and every day as if it were my last. The detail and love expressed through the pages make this book extremely special. I could feel Zoe's love, pain, laughter and sorrow as I flipped through the pages. The book really hit home for me and I was motivated by Zoe's message. I would encourage people of all ages to grasp the message in this book and carry it with them throughout their life.”



The book’s focal point is its cover; a poignant yet compelling photo that Gordon calls a “tribute to love”. Self-taken and poised to circulate the world as the book sells, the image provides a taste of what lies within.



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible. Aside from provoking strong thought about their own ideas about love, readers will be directly contributing to the tireless work of Alzheimer’s research around the world.



‘From Life to Life: A Love Story’ is available now: http://amzn.to/190VuHN



Excerpt:



On Valentine's Day, I think of the fifteen years we have been linked in love.

Our hearts are entwined; Yours with mine, in love.

Your spirit and mine have become interwoven with time because we love.

Put your hand in mine and let me see

The face that is so beloved by me.

You kiss my lips you touch my face, I know we are together by God's grace.

Our souls are entwined, our spirits too.

You make this world Heaven for me and you.



About Evelyn Dolores Zoë Gordon

Evelyn Dolores Zoë Gordon was born in Dublin, Ireland and raised primarily in England. Though she lost her father at an early age, Zoë has fond memories of her mother raising two children as a single parent. This formed a bond with her mother that lasted through a prolonged illness when Zoë cared for her mother full time, as well as supporting her through her business efforts. This bond with her mother also began Zoë on a path of spiritual awareness that continues today. Zoë came to the United States in 1984 and married Floyd Sterling Gordon, a man who understood and appreciated the deep spirituality they found together. After nearly twenty-one years of marriage, Sterling passed on to the next stage of life. Their continuing connection is the inspiration for these poems that prompted Zoë to call the book, From Life to Life.