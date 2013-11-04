From Lipstick to Camouflage: Andria Kozica Stars in "ATTILA"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Hollywood actress Andria Kozica is flexing her cinematic versatility once again. This time around she’s leaving the red lipstick at home in exchange for army boots and camouflage in the military action/horror flick ATTILA.



“I play a lot of troubled housewives,” said Kozica in an interview last year while playing the Marquise de Merteuil in a production of the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses. “Sometimes [the characters] are glamorous and sexy, sometimes they’re dark and conniving. They’re always in some way deeply conflicted.”



In ATTILA Andria plays Spencer, part of the elite military team recruited to capture the recently resurrected assassin Nomad. Spencer is a gum-chewing, gun-toting Special Ops Marine with enough sass and wit to give the boys a run for their money.



“Spencer is a tough cookie. She’s really perceptive and very smart, but she’s full of eye rolls and wisecracks,” says Kozica. “There’s a lot of humor in this movie, it doesn’t take itself too seriously.”



About Andria Kozica

Andria is a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts. She is currently producing and starring in a comedic short entitled Meeting Mr. Reich.



ATTILA is currently playing in select cities nationwide and will be released on DVD/Blu-Ray in December.



http://www.imdb.me/andriakozica

http://www.andriakozica.com



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