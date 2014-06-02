From LTE to LTE Broadcast: Major Telecom Operators&39 Deployment-by MRR.BIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- From LTE To LTE Broadcast: Major Telecom Operators&39 DeploymentLeading telecom operators' LTE network deployment has gradually matured. With the number of subscribers reaching tens of millions, telecom operators have set out to expand their LTE services. One of the services is LTE Broadcast. Leading telecom operators in the world have aggressively conducted LTE Broadcast trials and are ready to launch commercial services. This report analyzes the development of major telecom operators' LTE Broadcast technology from various aspects.



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Table of Contents



1. Features and Functions of LTE Broadcast Technology



2. LTE Broadcast Applications and Commercial Services



3. Development of Telecom Operators\' LTE Broadcast Services

3.1 Verizon Wireless

3.2 Vodafone

3.3 Korea Telecom

3.4 Smart Communications

3.5 Telstra



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4. Development of LTE Broadcast Solutions

4.1 COE Vendors

4.2 CPE Vendors

MIC Perspective



Appendix

Definition of LTE Broadcast

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies



Table 1 Worldwide Telecom Operators\' LTE Broadcast Services

Figure 1 LTE Broadcast Network Structure

Figure 2 LTE Broadcast Device Structure



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