From Pelvic Pain to Pelvic Wellness with Dagmar Khan

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2023 -- In the latest episode of "The Unbridled Woman-Remember, Reclaim & Rise," host Deanne Rose delves into the intricate world of pelvic pain, guiding listeners on a path toward holistic wellness with guest Dagmar Khan. Tune in to "The Unbridled Woman-Remember, Reclaim & Rise" live on Thursday, November 30th at 11 am PT/2 pm ET here: "From Pelvic Pain to Pelvic Wellness," November 30, 2023.



The focus in the episode is on integrating trauma-informed healing principles, acknowledging the specific hurdles in grasping and treating pelvic pain. Rose and Khan are committed to demystifying issues surrounding pelvic health, providing a sense of hope and empowerment. They advocate for empowering women through trauma-informed care for pelvic health, looking beyond mere symptoms to unearth underlying health issues. They will explore the comprehensive aspects of a woman's health and well-being, motivating women to take an active role in their healing journey. This conversation aims to deepen women's understanding of their own bodies, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to journey from experiencing pelvic pain to achieving wellness.



About Dagmar Khan

Dagmar Khan is one of the world's leading women's healthcare specialists and the founder of the Flourish™ Institute, a global Women's Pelvic Health & Business Development Company dedicated to helping practitioners become sought-after women's health specialists with a financially nourishing business and a mission that transforms female lives. Her proprietary Flourish™ method is sparking a revolution in female empowerment through trauma-informed pelvic care that addresses the root of any health challenges, considering the whole woman (body, mind, soul) and allowing women to become agents of their own healing. For the past 5 years, Flourish™ has attracted visionary women's health practitioners who want to deeply transform women's health and lives and see remarkable changes in the world.



About Host Deanne Rose:

Deanne is a feminine empowerment leader, a mother, and a healer well-versed in the wisdom of the womb. With a gentle touch and a heart full of love, she interweaves shamanic healing with the holistic practices of self-care and sacred movement. These actions are a testament to the highest forms of self-love and self-care. For a decade, Deanne has been gently bridging the gap between ancient wisdom and modern science and arts. Her work is imbued with a soft power, a beacon that illuminates a path to self-healing, fostering healthier relationships with oneself, others, and Mother Earth. Deanne's journey into motherhood, one of profound love and transformation, as well as her divorce after 23 years of marriage led her to the path of ancestral and womb healing. Today, she is a guide for women, gently helping them to understand and honor their own inner rhythms and cycles, unlocking the door to abundance, creativity, and ancestral healing.



About The Unbridled Woman-Remember, Reclaim & Rise

"The Unbridled Woman-Remember, Reclaim & Rise" is a journey of gentle rediscovery, empowering transformation, and nurturing growth. Now is your time to remember your light, reclaim your strength, and rise into your power. I believe in world where women are right relationship with their bodies, minds and spirit. I believe women should feel safe to be in full expression of their intuition and creativity. This platform will allow me to share my message and my gifts by offering a nurturing space that educates, offers different perspectives, and empowers women by aligning them with their own personal power and brilliance. The show offers a nurturing and empowering space for listeners to explore their true selves, rediscover their personal strength and authenticity, and cultivate a sense of sovereignty over their body and emotions. It guides them in releasing limiting beliefs and patterns that no longer serve them and inspires them to embrace their sexuality.



