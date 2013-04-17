From Playland to Netflix, Edvin Ortega to Star in Episode 13 of "a Gifted Man" Streaming Now on NetFlix

Westchester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Since coming to the US from his native Cuba he has made a name for himself as an Actor, Singer and DJ/Host. In the music world has is best noted as a singer and songwriter. One of his first entertainment jobs was performing in historic Rye Playland.



Netflix users can currently see Ortega in episode 13 “In Case of Complications” playing an emergency medical technician (EMT),on the CBS show A Gifted Man. Recently he made an appearance in the movie Lady Peacock which is currently in post production, due for release this year.



He has being compared to the likes of Darren Criss and Fred Savage. He describes himself as a latin version of Eric (Kevin Connelly) from Entourage.



The highlights of his big screen career have included appearing alongside John Travolta on the movie the Taking of Pelham 123. Although Ortega has done a wide range of work, he prefers roles where the characters get to fight back. He also adds “My characters are sincere, open and warm with a touch of sarcasm”. Here he draws is own personal comparison to Mark Wahlberg and Jay Hernandez.



Edvin Ortega currently lives in Westchester County New York, when he is not acting or working on his singing and songwriting his is running a DJ entertainment company in Yonkers, Westchester County, New York. With his accomplishments and talents as an actor and businessman, Ortega can make his fellow Westchester residents and Latin Americans proud.



Resources

IMDB Profile: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2990056/

Linked In Profile: http://www.linkedin.com/in/edvinortega



Contact: Edvin Ortega

Website: http://www.edvinortega.com

Address: Westchester County New York

Email Address: edvinortega@yahoo.com