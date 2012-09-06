From Prototype to Production: AMSN Continues to Meet Florida's Manufacturing Needs

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- The Sunshine state has seen a slight but noticeable boost in manufacturing output in August according to an independent study done by the American Machine Shops Network (AMSN) at http://www.MFGpartners.net The growth is a positive sign said the company, but there is a long way to go in order to help Florida's manufacturing sector reach its true potential on a national and global scale. As a means of doing so, MFGpartners.net has launched its “Rebuild Florida Campaign” to promote local manufacturers in effort to increase trade with national and international businesses and organizations in need of custom manufacturing services.



Cheryl Bellevue, spokeswoman for AMSN said the idea of the Rebuild Florida Campaign is to assist companies nationwide and beyond in their selection of a Florida machine shop and/or jobbing shop capable of meeting their needs for custom manufacturing services from concept to design, prototype to production in small or large quantities at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html According to Ms. Bellevue, the cities of Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderale. Orlando, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Saint Petersburg and Tallahassee are the primary markets for the campaign but not limited to such areas.



“Businesses in Florida and all over the United States, Canada and Western Europe continue to utilize MFGpartners.net to find a trusted vendor providing services such as PTFE coating, chrome plating, nickel plating, CNC precision machining, anodizing, counterboring, metal fabrication, reaming, CNC vertical milling, drilling & tapping, CNC conventional and 2, 3, 4-axis machining as well as other manufacturing services,” said Bellevue. She concluded, “AMSN welcomes Florida manufacturers of made-to-order parts and components to join its rapidly growing national network of US-based machining, fabrication, and molding specialists at http://www.MFGpartners.net/advertise



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



