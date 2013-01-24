From the Farm to Harvard: Compelling Memoir by Dr. Pearl Chase Seeks to Inspire and Encourage Success in Others.

Cedar Hills, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- For most young girls hoeing cotton on southern farms, life rarely changes. However, Dr. Pearl Chase had a burning ambition to see life beyond her sharecropping family. Having achieved great success both academically and professionally, Dr. Chase has released a new book in the hope it will inspire others to do the same.



‘From the Farm to Harvard: My Amazing Journey’ has the potential to empower an entire generation.



Synopsis:



The main question Chase answers is, “How did you get to Harvard?” From hoeing cotton for $3 a day and picking cotton for 2 cents per pound, Chase outlines the journey with its success and failures along a path that led from segregated schools and colleges to dead-end jobs, to a state of depression, and finally to a blessing by God Himself who blessed the author’s life and directed her path.



The author’s path was not strewn with rose petals. Rather, it was one that required motivation, perseverance, determination, hard work, preparation, diligence, adherence to parental guidance, faith in herself, and faith in God.



As the author explains, her personal story of overcoming hardships can serve as a saving grace to others.



“The story is a valuable lesson of encouragement and inspiration for those seeking to overcome obstacles and barriers to success in any venue,” says Dr. Chase, who has since held many executive positions within the academic sector.



Continuing, “It emphasizes faith in God, a good value system, discipline, mammoth effort, and a strong belief in one's self. Others are encouraged to use what is available to them at each stage of life in order to gain success.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Pearl Chase's 'From the Farm to Harvard' is the true story of the inspiring journey a young girl raised on a farm in Louisiana made to reach her goal of going to the Ivy League institution of Harvard. The novel is very well written demonstrating a deep history of the author and her family while also emphasizing the importance of education in America. This is a must read for all ages, especially the younger generations who are transitioning from high school to college or from college into the 'real world'. I applaud Pearl Chase's ability to inspire and prove that if you believe and work hard you can achieve anything,” says Danielle, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



With so much success on her hands, Dr. Chase refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“My main goal is to use my own experiences to drive a passion and desire for change into others. It serves as proof that, no matter where you start, you can always finish where you want to. Our country boasts an abundance of opportunities and I want everyone to know that they are well within their individual reach,” she concludes.



‘From the Farm to Harvard: My Amazing Journey’, published by Xlibris, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/T9vXpy



About The Author: Pearl Chase

The author is a longtime educator who has taught at the high school and college levels. Additionally, Chase has served for years as a college/university administrator, and has held senior-level titles such as Executive Assistant to the President, Associate Vice President, Acting Vice President, Vice President, and Director of governing board programs and policies.



Pearl Chase has been writing and taking Bible-study classes since retiring. The author resides in the Dallas, Texas area.