VoiceAmerica is delighted to announce that Emily Hartstone, the Founder and CEO of From the Hart Management LLC, will be the esteemed guest on The Luxury Lifestyle Blueprint Radio Show, hosted by Bea Baylor.



Emily Hartstone has been recognized as the Empowered Woman of the Year for 2023 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This highly prestigious award acknowledges her exceptional role as a female entrepreneur and her remarkable professional achievements. This honor is bestowed upon a select few women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities, academic accomplishments, and significant contributions to their communities.



Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, said, "We are honored to have Emily as part of the IAOTP family. She is truly an inspiration and provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur. Her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala."



Emily's career has been dedicated to helping organizations and motivating professionals to achieve their financial goals. She began her professional journey as an event and sales director for several well-known companies, successfully organizing inaugural conferences for prominent Fortune 500 fitness companies and managing their annual summits and global conferences.



In 2016, Emily was promoted to Director of Events at Magellan Management, where she transformed it into a full-service management and events firm over three years. Her efforts were recognized industry-wide, leading to her promotion to vice president in 2020. In 2022, Emily took a leap of faith into entrepreneurship by founding From the Hart Management LLC.



Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Hartstone has received numerous awards and accolades worldwide. Earlier this year, she was awarded Top Inspirational Entrepreneur and Speaker of the Year 2023 by IAOTP. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic NYC Plaza Hotel this December and will be featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC. Emily has also been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Business Council and will be featured on the cover of Forbes magazine.



Despite her professional success, Emily has faced significant health challenges, including Leukemia and Graves'Disease. Her resilience led her to establish the EmPOWERThePATIENTS Foundation, aiming to fund scientific research for chronic and rare diseases and provide a comprehensive resource and support network for affected individuals.



Emily's people-first mindset and passion for putting others before profit are the driving forces behind her organization. Despite her daily battle with cancer, Emily uses it as a source of inspiration, spreading motivation as a sought-after speaker across the country. "I'm here to empower the next generation of change-makers with the strategy, tools, and guidance they need to change the world, one heart-centered decision at a time," says Emily.



Tune in to the episode "Overcoming Adversity and Achieving Success 'THE HART WAY'" on November 21, 2023 at 12 PM PST on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel here.



About From the Hart Management LLC: From the Hart Management LLC is a multi-level association and business management organization focusing on strategic planning, events, sales, and marketing. Founded by Emily Hartstone in 2022, the company aims to analyze, identify, advise, and execute strategies that ensure success for its clients.



For more information on Emily Hartstone and From the Hart Management LLC, please visit linktr.ee/fromthehartllc.



About Bea Baylor

Bea Baylor, the dynamic and visionary founder of Bea Baylor Coaching and Marketing Agency, is a seasoned entrepreneur with a passion for empowering others. Since its inception in 2014, her agency has been instrumental in the success of over 70 nonprofits and eight small businesses, generating an impressive revenue of over two million dollars. Bea's multifaceted approach to entrepreneurship encompasses business coaching, digital marketing and podcasting. Bea has positioned herself as an invaluable mentor for aspiring business leaders.. Bea is also the host of The Luxury Lifestyle Blueprint podcast. This popular podcast is powered by Voice of America and features weekly episodes with influential guests from around the globe. Through The Luxury Lifestyle Blueprint, Bea shares insightful narratives about entrepreneurship,leadership, personal development and the luxurious lifestyle of modern-day entrepreneurs. The podcast serves as a platform for inspiration and empowerment for professionals seeking to elevate their careers. Despite facing a major health crisis amidst the pandemic - a heart attack that required open-heart surgery - Bea's determination remained unshaken. She made a remarkable recovery and has since been on a mission to empower other women by demonstrating how they can stay in business without letting it consume their lives.



About The Luxury Lifestyle Blueprint

Tuesdays at 12 PM PST on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Join us on our podcast as we delve into the world of living a luxurious lifestyle as a successful entrepreneur. Our discussions will cover essential topics such as the significance of networking, relationship building, marketing strategies, and online presence development. We will also talk about how you can leverage your attractive lifestyle and heal and reinvent your life by managing other factors, such as mental health, stress, and time. Additionally, we will address budgeting, money management, goal-setting, health and wellness, travel, lifestyle designing, and much more. Each week, we will share the most influential ways to enhance your life and explore ways to make money through investments, real estate, and passive income opportunities, including strategies for achieving financial freedom, which can ultimately lead to a luxurious lifestyle. Join us today and start leveling up your life!



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.



