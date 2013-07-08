From the ULC to All County Clerks, Wedding Authority Offices, Et Al - from the Official Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- To The General Public, To All County Clerks and Wedding Authority Offices



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida who offers the original and only legal, faith based ordination has developed great concern over the rash of impostors from ministry supply stores, to book stores, to websites operating out of UPS Stores or God knows where else, who have popped up in recent years. Many of these do not offer faith based ordination or ordination within a traditional doctrine of faith.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters understands and adheres to the following definition of a legal " Minister." In part this definition was defined under the Supreme Court, "Knight Ruling." Understand that becoming ordained simply to perform a wedding ceremony or two can get an individual in "Hot" water with government authorities as often the IRS and Federal Government only considers weddings valid when performed by an official minister of a faith based denomination with a tenet of faith, history of apostolic lineage, proof of what is considered Church activities, etc.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters and its ministers ordained through us meet all of the below Governmental guidelines to the best that we can monitor them.



"Ministers" are defined with respect to services they perform in the exercise of their ministry: In deciding if a person is a "minister" for federal tax purposes and officiating weddings, the following five factors must be considered: (1) the person must be ordained, commissioned, or licensed; (2) administration of sacraments; (3) conduct of religious worship; (4) management responsibilities in the local church or a parent denomination; (5) considered to be a religious leader by the church or parent denomination.



In general, the IRS and the courts require that a minister be ordained, commissioned, or licensed, and then they apply a "balancing test" with respect to the other four factors. The more of them that a person satisfies, the more likely that he or she will be deemed to be a minister for tax reporting purposes, ability to officiate weddings, etc..



Wherefore to all County Clerks and/or the respective Wedding Authority Offices the Universal Life Church World Headquarters has added to their Minister ID Cards, a picture of the individual, the words faith-based and an exclusive faith based background check mark. When you see these silver cards with our full name and address captioned on the back thereof, you will know they are from us the official Universal Life Church World Headquarters, the only ULC with real faith based ordination within a traditional doctrine of faith



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com