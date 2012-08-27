From the Universal Life Church - Neil Armstrong's Passing Continued - "Do this in Memory of Me" What NASA Didn't Tell You About! the Encounter the Astronauts Had With Jesus Christ

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- With the passing of Neil Armstrong, our condolences are with the family and friends, in addition here is an announcement from the distinguished Dr Cesidio Tallini



Rev Dr Cesidio Tallini of both the USA and Italy is the International Ambassador and United Nations Representative for Religious NGO's for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters sent the following notice to World Headquarters for announcement:



First Communion on the Moon



Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the surface of the moon, died on 25 August 2012, at the age of 82.



Stepping onto the surface of the moon, Armstrong gave this now famous line, "That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind".



What is not as widely known is that Armstrong's fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin partook of the Christian sacrament of Communion in the hours following Armstrong's first walk.



"During those first hours on the moon, before the planned eating and rest periods, I reached into my personal preference kit and pulled out the communion elements along with a three-by-five card on which I had written the words of Jesus: 'I am the vine, you are the branches. Whoever remains in me, and I in him, will bear much fruit; for you can do nothing without me.' [John 15:5] I poured a thimblefull of wine from a sealed plastic container into a small chalice, and waited for the wine to settle down as it swirled in the one-sixth Earth gravity of the moon. My comments to the world were inclusive: 'I would like to request a few moments of silence ... and to invite each person listening in, wherever and whomever they may be, to pause for a moment and contemplate the events of the past few hours, and to give thanks in his or her own way.' I silently read the Bible passages as I partook of the wafer and the wine, and offered a private prayer for the task at hand and the opportunity I had been given.



"Neil watched respectfully, but made no comment to me at the time."



from the book 'Magnificent Desolation: The Long Journey Home from the Moon', by Buzz Aldrin, with Ken Abraham:



http://goo.gl/Sft1X



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com