From Victim to Victor: New Book Discusses Overcoming the Sudden and Unexpected Loss of Children.

As a fourteen year-old Christian Teenager who grew up within the church, learning of her pregnancy was a life-changing experience. However, this was nothing compared to the pain and suffering of losing her child aged just three months and eighteen days. Losing two more children in the future, Theresa A. Buckner endured the tragedy with great struggle.



However, after reconnecting with God and finding out that refuse does exist, Buckner is sharing her story with the world as part of a new three-volume book series, “From Victim to Victor: Overcoming a Sudden and Unexpected Loss of Children”.



At its heart, the first book discusses how Buckner turned away from God during the suffering of her first loss, eventually reconnecting with him as two further children passed away.



“I had to re-learn how to love and develop a relationship all over again. I blamed God for what was happening to me, but I also blamed myself,” says Buckner, who currently enjoys life with her two healthy daughters.



She continues, “This book is written to touch the lives of many that have experienced the loss of children, grandchildren, or those that are very close to them. The teenage parent epidemic has increased as the years have gone by. I can relate to the struggles and frustrations of being a teenage parent, but my story continues on with me being a teenage parent that experiences the loss of children.”



Life for the author was very different before learning of her first pregnancy. As a former recipient of the Presidential Academic Award, Honor Society member and a prospective Ms. Teen Mississippi, life was uprooted and took a turn for the worse as loss and tragedy took over.



“You cannot quit no matter how bleak it looks. God has been my refuge through it all. There were times when I did not consider God to be my refuge. However, I know better now that it was God that brought me through such tough times,” Buckner adds.



Each book focuses on one of Buckner’s three lost children, presenting a progressing tale where hurt and struggle is revealed, as well as Buckner’s intimate relationship with God.



With all that she has been through, and all that others keep locked away in silence, Buckner believes her books will provide a vital coping mechanism for those in need.



“This story is important because it is one of inspiration and hope. It is needed in such a time as this, when others are losing hope and falling into despair. God has given us so many promises within His Word that He can and He will replace the ashes with beauty. After we have lived through some of life's toughest challenges, with God we will come out as a beautiful testimony of His goodness and faithfulness,” she concludes.



From Victim to Victor: Overcoming a Sudden and Unexpected Loss of Children (Volume 1), published by Divinely Inspired Ministry International, Inc., is available now from Amazon.com.



For more information, visit the author’s website: http://www.divinelyinspiredministry.com/dimiinc-resources/



Her progress can also be followed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tabuckner?ref=tn_tnmn



About Pastor Theresa Buckner Th.M.

Pastor Theresa Buckner Th.M., a woman after God's own heart, is an intercessor, teacher/preacher of the Word, mentor, Christian Counselor, international scholar, and conference speaker, who has committed her life to the work of God by offering personal prayer support and life-transforming guidance to other believers worldwide through internet, blog-talk radio, local access television, and conferences. God has endowed upon her the quickening Spirit to speak life into a dying world.



Theresa was called by God at the age of 8. She confessed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized. She was raised in Pentecostal and Church of God in Christ denomination. Her educational background includes an Associate's Degree in General Studies Pima Community College (Tucson, Arizona), Bachelor's Degree in Public Agency Service Northern Arizona University (Flagstaff, Arizona), Master's of Theology from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary (Lynchburg, Virginia), Medical Assistant Pima Medical Institute (Tucson, Arizona), Professional Driver HDS Trucking Institute (Tucson, Arizona), and currently pursuing her doctorate of ministry D.Min focusing upon church leadership at Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary. She is a veteran from the United States Army, worked in sales, nursing, law enforcement, and a published poet.



Throughout her journey and affiliation within the Kingdom of God she has performed: greeting, choir, altar worker, pastoral counselor, evangelism, discipleship ministries, pastor, and other ministerial tasks. She was ordained into the pastorate December 12, 2008, by Pastor Robert Paulson of Christian Living Ministries. She is the visionary behind Divinely Inspired Ministry, which was incorporated in February 2008. Her current ministry involvements include: active Pastor of Education and Board member with Christian Living Ministries, Senior Pastor of Divinely Inspired Ministry International, Agent of Love Thy Neighbor Ministries, Access TV host of Divinely Inspired Ministries, Radio host of Divinely Inspired Ministry on Blog talk Radio, and a Covenant Partner with a host of ministries. She has the gifting of teaching, encouraging, giving, leadership, mercy, and message of wisdom and knowledge. God is raising her up in this hour to be a Spiritual Midwife within His Kingdom.