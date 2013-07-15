Frompo a New Addition to Eco Friendly Search Engine Family Which Gives Unique Search Results

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Frompo is not a typical search engine that offers what a hundred more search engine has to offer, it actually have more in its sleeves to make the search experience online better. It is astonishing to look at search results with Frompo as they feature the so-called curated search result. What makes Frompo unique is that they offer a different manner of results to users, through their plug-in and also website, yet still manage to give a hand for nature in their own little ways.



Though Frompo is not earning as much as Google today and the ones manually editing the curated search results are members of the community that aims to provide users from all over the world al alternative to searching online, they don’t forget that nature needs their help.



A certain portion of Frompo’s revenue coming from ads goes to helping out the environment. It is known that global warming and climate change has affected the earth and it is experienced in horrific disasters that could have been prevented had humans on earth did their part in the past.



Slowing down climate change has been the efforts that Frompo is making.



Their curated search result is already great as it provides a complete array of information, images, free videos, web information, and other related items on one page for users to see. The organization is great and appreciated by many but giving to the environment is something that Mother Nature will appreciate more.



About Frompo

Frompo (http://www.frompo.com) has been operating for four years, a green and clean search engine with quick accurate results. It is worked on by a community of users and curates results manually for users across the world and they also share their part for Nature.



