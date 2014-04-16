Frompo, A New Name in the World of Search Engines Provides Curated Search Result to Enhance the Browsing Experience

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- People who are searching for videos which are free, they must search for such websites that provide totally free videos and don't even allow them to sustain for a single moment. One of the ways they can search for free videos is to browse from the site where one feels really comfortable. Among the proposed websites which could enable user to search faster compared to other websites is Frompo.com. This is the website where one can able to have 100% assurance about its support.



Lots of people this time are usually searching for free due to practicality. They don't wish to pay any cost because they know that they can get access to free videos and images. User only has to type the title of video which they like to view. Web analytics found Frompo search engine to be very effective.



For 5 years, Frompo.com is in the search engine markets, in the world its ranking is #251,796, thus a low-rank implies that this site gets plenty of visitors. This website’s worth is $6,040 in USD and marketing income is $16 USD/daily. It's extremely fast as compared to average websites load-time of 2.928. This website has a great PR (2/10) and has 4,234 page views and 1,512 guests daily. Presently, this website requires extra 250.11 MB bandwidth daily with extra 7.33 GB BW. Its seo rating is 48.6%



About Frompo

Frompo is a web search-engine that assists online users to obtain the contents or relevant searches they're browsing for. It has been in the search engine market for 5 years; but Frompo has managed to stand among today’s leading search engine and gradually gaining wide popularity. This is also regarded as a green search engine as it uses eco-friendly resources to drive their search engine.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Contact Name: Martin Nodskov

Contact Phone: 2320 6052

Contact Email: martin@frompo.com

Website: http://www.frompo.com

Complete Address: Skanderborgvej 1 - 1 tv.