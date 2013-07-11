Frompo as the New Millennium Curated Search Engine

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Aside from simply providing needed information, a search engine called Frompo did an extra mile to make sure that every user would have the best search experience. Requested information is given in no time when one needs it and also with ease. Frompo assures every browser that every given result is relevant to the topic. No need to endure any marketing or advertisement results because the results given are already filtered for the convenience of everyone.



Information nowadays is just one click away. Internet search engines just need to be opened, type the topics to search for and then vast of search results would be given. These numerous information makes people hard to decide which one to pick and to rely on. Much time is saved by using Frompo due to sorted results. This engine manually edits search results depending on the specification of the user. Most significant searches from Yahoo!, Bing and Google are compiled by Frompo for a more convenient browsing. Users also have the ability modify their own personal search results. One could simply search by image, or download any audio, video, news or blog and basically anything under the sun.



Frompo can be regarded as the best search engine because apart from filtering relevant search results from those which are malicious and mere advertisements, this search engine also believes in giving back to Mother Earth. The revenue made by searching on Frompo or by clicking search ads are used to aid in conserving the environment. Users searching through this engine don’t just get the best search results but also have the chance to contribute in saving Mother Earth. Searching with Frompo is like hitting two birds in one shot.



About Frompo

Frompo has been operating for almost four years and managed to be differentiated among other search engines because of guided search results and a strong environmental advocacy. Users can use this engine as a video search engine, image search engine depending on what is necessary.



Martin Nodskov

Phone: 2320 6052

Complete Address: Frompo Inc.

Skanderborgvej 1 - 1 tv.

Zip Code: 8000

City: Aarhus

Country: Denmark

Email: martin@frompo.com

Website: http://www.frompo.com/