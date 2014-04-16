Frompo Curates the Fictitious Search Results Which Are Feigning to Be Relevant

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Online assets has turn into an essential element of lifestyle in the 21stcentury. Social life, online shopping and other activities are quickly taking over actual lifestyle. Even some people who shop offline also makes preliminary queries through the web via their smartphones or tablet phones. To make this task easier, many capable web search engines have turn up. With so many methods to simply help browse, find and share content online and it’s no longer an issue to gain access to web based data. However, the major issue is to search the relevant information.



Frompo has succeeded to stand apart by supplying what other search engines had failed to give – specification. Frompo aims in aiding the visitor to gain access to the desired content, images, videos and other relevant searches in less time. Frompo image search is a sort of feature that can help one to raise more traffic. It may support website owners to promote more online users to visit their website.



Moreover, once the user had entered his/her search query in the search engine, he or she can easily view on the screen of their computer that there are plenty of image thumbnails concerning the related query that they've entered. If user will select any of those picture thumbnails, they'll certainly get directed to the website where the image was found by Frompo. The image itself is going to be copied out on the upper-left side of one's computer. In order to view the full size of image one can also click that image too.



About Frompo

Frompo is a web search-engine that assists online users to obtain the contents or relevant searches they're browsing for by providing curated search results.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Contact Name: Martin Nodskov

Contact Phone: 2320 6052

Contact Email: martin@frompo.com

Website: http://www.frompo.com

Complete Address: Skanderborgvej 1 - 1 tv.