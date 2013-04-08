Frompo Introduces Curated Search Engine, Changing the Way People Search

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Searching for information online is one of the things that most people do. The internet is of course, a vast universe of virtual data that exist where people can have access and read through as they gather essential information. The bad thing about this is that businesses have seen the marketing potential of searching online and have found ways to tweak the search engine abilities a bit by making their websites one of the first things that would come up. Google and other search engines are bombarded by these things but they are not necessarily helpful, since information may be twisted to favor the business being promoted, it makes organic searches a bit hard to come by.



It’s a good thing that Frompo is the newest search engine that has its own curated way of giving results to users where they can easily get the information they need while avoiding unnecessary information that has been optimized by internet marketing.



It is also one of the eco-friendly search engines around aside from Google’s Blackle site. This one gives a portion of their earnings from clicking on search ads to charities that will help save the environment. The search capabilities of Frompo can give the results to videos, images, and web information in an organized curated manner. Giving the user a brand new way of looking at websites since it is not the boring way where one can only see several texts.



About Frompo

Frompo has been operating for four years and counting and has highlighted its name successfully amongst other search engines. It is the first to introduce curated search results where things are organized in a way that the user won’t be wasting time getting to the information they need.



It is also a green search engine which supports environmental causes.



