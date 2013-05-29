Frompo Is the New Break Through in Searching Online

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Frompo may not be heard of by a lot of people yet but it is a promising new way of searching for facts and other information online. The features of this new search engine in the game can make a lot of people turn and have a new search engine as their home page.



A lot of people are complaining with the quality of search results they get from popular search engine sites. To search for a piece of information can be a target for a lot of SEO optimized results that gives out information that will only urge the searcher to buy a product where information is often twisted in a way to make a certain product advertised look good.



Getting the real facts on these search engines can be quite a hard work but with Frompo, things are looking brighter, clearer, and more organized.



People will be able to see searched images and videos in a new way. This is perhaps the only search engine that has a curated style search to make everything look better, organized, and easy to spot, which will make it easier for a lot of users to see the information they need immediately without annoying advertisements and SEO optimized search.



Being able to look at everything in a fresh manner is great, and better yet, this search engine does its part when it comes to helping out the environment. It’s about time that other search engines does the same too. For further details one can visit the website : http://www.frompo.com



About Frompo

Frompo is a new spanking search engine that provides a new interface with their search results, their new features are unavailable in other search engines and they allow the user to spot the information they need immediately without confusion. Frompo donates to environmental charities with their earnings.



