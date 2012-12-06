Frompo - the Green and Clean Search Engine - Eco-Friendly and User-Friendly Both

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- The eco – friendly combined with the user – friendly gives the internet a brand new search engine – Frompo. It is said to be a curated search engine that provides its users the flexibility and convenience of accessing desired content in organized and relevant search results.



Keeping aside the technical terms, what actually is of help to users? The technical team explained that Frompo yields results specific to the search criteria provided by the user i.e. when a user searches specific content using Frompo, only the relevant results are displayed in the manner that is most convenient to the user.



The user also has the flexibility to modify or sort their search results according to websites, dates, authors or any criteria they prefer. Thus, saving a lot of time and unnecessary hard-work required to browse through 10s of pages looking for the relevant content.



About the Green Search Engine

Frompo declared during its launch that it believes in giving back to the mother Earth and sincerely wants to help, save and preserve the environment. Alongside being user-friendly, it is also eco-friendly! The revenue generated by performing searches on Frompo or clicking on search ads will help in helping the environment!



Frompo is still deciding as to how they would help save the environment - by either donating money to charities to help save the environment or by planting trees when the search hits a specific number. Though they are not certain on the choice of help but they seem very assured on the idea of doing something better for the Earth.



Frompo’s initiative in going an extra mile to help the environment alongside making search easy and organized for its users sounds promising in comparison to other search engines.



Try it out now: http:/frompo.com//